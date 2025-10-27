Navy helicopter, fighter jet both go down in South China Sea: Navy

Efnan Ipsir/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A Navy helicopter and a fighter jet, both conducting routine operations from the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, went down in the South China Sea about 30 minutes apart Sunday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement.

The U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter went down at about 2:45 p.m. local time. All three crew members were safely recovered, the Navy said.

"Following the incident, separately, at 3:15 p.m., an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter assigned to the 'Fighting Redcocks' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 also went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from Nimitz."

Both crew members ejected and were also safely recovered, the Navy said.

"All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition. The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation," the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in the statement.

