NBA Gambling Probe

NBA Gambling Probe
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 23, 2025

Portland Trailblazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier have been separately arrested related to federal investigations into gambling.

Multiple reports say Billups was charged in an illegal poker operation connected with the mafia.

Rozier and former coach and player Damon Jones were also charged in a different illegal gambling case. Those two are among six people accused of using inside information to make wagers on games. Rozier was active last night in the Heat’s game against Orlando but didn’t play.

Both men are former players for the Boston Celtics. Rozier was drafted by Boston in 2015 and played the first four seasons of his career with the Celtics and Billups was drafted by the Celtics in 1997 and played the first 51 games of his career in Boston before he was traded.

