NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s home burglarized during game: Police

National News
Alex Stone, ABC News
October 31, 2025
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

(NICHOLS HILLS, Okla.) -- NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's home was broken into Thursday night in the upscale Oklahoma City suburb of Nichols Hills, police and sources confirmed to ABC News.

Officials received the call of a burglary on Thursday at approximately 7:45 p.m., while Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP, was playing a game in Oklahoma City against the Washington Wizards. The suspects fled the area before police arrived and it appears nobody was in the home at the time. 

No arrests have been made, police said.

Police said there is "no reason to believe the public is in any danger" and that there will be an increased police presence in the small town for Halloween on Friday and in the coming weeks.

The burglary of Gilgeous-Alexander's home comes after seven purported members of a South American theft group were charged in February in connection to a string of robberies targeting the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other professional athletes in the country, according to federal prosecutors

The defendants, who were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, are accused of allegedly stealing valuables worth more than $2 million, federal prosecutors said.

In addition to the burglaries at the homes of Mahomes and Kelce, the FBI linked the theft group to an October 2024 burglary of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player while the team was playing the Baltimore Ravens in Tampa, federal prosecutors said.

Three of the seven defendants also face state and federal charges in Ohio in connection with the December 2024 burglary targeting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

