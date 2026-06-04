NE Dragway Event Expected To Impact Traffic

NE Dragway Event Expected To Impact Traffic
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 4, 2026

An event this weekend at the New England Dragway is expected to cause heavy traffic in the Epping and Brentwood areas from tomorrow through Sunday.

Fans going to the National Hot Rod Association Nationals are advised to plan for potential delays and allow extra travel time.

The state Department of Transportation will enact measures to help manage traffic.

Details are available on the DOT website.

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