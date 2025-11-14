Nearly $10K in Pokémon and baseball cards stolen from Tom Brady’s card store in New York

Tom Brady is seen at the opening of the CardVault by Tom Brady store in SoHo on October 07, 2025 in New York City. Michael Simon/Getty Images for CardVault by Tom Brady

(NEW YORK) -- Looks like Team Rocket has struck again.

Almost $10,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards were stolen from Tom Brady's card store in New York City last month, the NYPD said Friday.

The crime occurred at CardVault at around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the male suspect bypassed the store's payment machine, leaving the SoHo store with a collectable card stash worth approximately $9,710, according to police.

"Once the transaction was declined, the unidentified individual began to enter manual prompts into the contact payment terminal without the employee's knowledge to bypass the transaction being declined," the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News.

The NYPD told ABC News that the suspect is being investigated for grand larceny.

"At time in place of occurrence, unknown defendant utilized a tap to pay account and then manipulated the point of sale system in order to obtain property without the permission and authority to do so, resulting in the loss of 9,710 U.S. currency in merchandise. It's being investigated by the Financial Crimes Task Force of the NYPD," a police department spokesperson said, citing the crime report.

The suspect was last seen walking south on Lafayette Street wearing black clothes with a black Yankees cap and a multicolored bag, according to video of the crime shared by police.

The store had just opened on Oct. 8, less than two weeks before the robbery. Brady had acquired 50% of the company in February, according to a press release.

CardVault describes itself online as a store where customers can engage in "buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and collectibles."

"Founded in 2020 by an all-star team and backed by Brady's personal passion for the hobby, CardVault's commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market," the store's website reads.

The store also has locations in Dallas, Chicago, Boston, East Hampton and more, according to the store's website.

Brady is set to attend the opening of a new CardVault at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Sunday, according to the mall.

CardVault did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the NYPD at 1-800-577-8477 in English or 1-888-57-74782 in Spanish.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.