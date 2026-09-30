Nearly 40% of global population exposed to dangerous ozone pollution in 2026: Report

A detailed 3D rendering of planet Earth highlights the European continent and the North Atlantic Ocean. Image map textures source: www.solarsystemscope.com (Constantine Johnny/Getty Images)

The combination of widespread extreme heat and human-caused air pollution has exposed nearly 40% of the global population to dangerous levels of ground-level ozone so far this year, according to a new report by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

The analysis shows that ozone pollution across much of the Northern Hemisphere ranks above the recommended level by the World Health Organization (WHO). Year to date, Asia is the continent most impacted by ozone pollution globally, followed by Europe and North America, according to the report.

The researchers said ground-level ozone, a pollutant that develops when specific pollutants react with sunlight and high temperatures, harms human health, ecosystems and crop yields.

“Ozone pollution is a stark reminder of how interconnected our atmosphere, climate, health, and livelihoods really are, with pollution and our changing climate impacting the chemistry of the air we breathe, determining the health of our ecosystems, and even governing our ability to grow food,” Laurence Rouil, director of CAMS, said in a statement.

The report, called Atmosphere Watch, is a new publication by CAMS. The organization provides one of the most comprehensive assessments of Earth’s atmosphere by combining satellite and ground-based observations with advanced atmospheric modelling to monitor the composition of the atmosphere globally. The findings include data through the first eight months of 2026.

In North America, ozone levels remained relatively unchanged despite rigorous efforts to reduce pollution in recent decades. According to researchers, a combination of emissions from wildfires, long-term ozone effects and climate change impacts is likely delaying progress.

According to the American Lung Association, ozone exposure this year is higher than the past five years, with more than 4 in 10 people in the United States currently living in areas with unhealthy levels of air pollution.

The report found that so far this year, Asia has faced the greatest impacts of ozone pollution, fueled by widespread anthropogenic emissions from industrialization, economic development, urban expansion and transport across the continent. Meanwhile, Oceania, which includes Australia and New Zealand, ranked as one of the cleanest regions on the planet, with 100% of the population experiencing ‘good’ and ‘fair’ levels of ozone, CAMS says.

The report also highlights the far-reaching effects of air pollution, showing how wildfire smoke, dust and other pollutants can travel thousands of miles, affecting air quality for people far from the original source.

Exposure to wildfire smoke continues to rise despite a decrease in global emissions from biomass burning in recent decades, according to researchers. This increase is primarily driven by a recent stretch of extreme wildfires that have burned near more populated areas.

Wildfires and other forms of biomass burning release numerous pollutants, including fine particulate matter and greenhouse gases. According to the WHO, 99% of the world’s population lives in areas where atmospheric pollution exceeds its air quality guidelines.

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