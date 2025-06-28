Nearly 400 flights canceled into and out of Atlanta airport due to severe weather

Boarding1Now/Getty Images/STOCK

(ATLANTA) -- Nearly 400 flights were canceled into and out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday after severe weather and hail fell overnight.

Weather so far has forced 380 Delta flight cancellations at the airport, with additional delays and cancellations expected.

Around 100 Delta Airlines aircrafts were inspected overnight for possible damage from the hail that fell last night, with nearly all having returned to service Saturday, according to a spokesperson for Delta.

"Delta people are working as safely and quickly as possible to recover flights impacted by thunderstorms, lightning, hail and winds at our Atlanta hub Friday night. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding," the airline spokesperson said.

"Intense thunderstorms, including one that brought reports of microburst winds and quarter-inch hail to our hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, drove more than 90 diversions to other airports in the U.S. Southeast and a pause in airport operations for safety reasons the evening of June 27," the spokesperson added.

Severe weather conditions in the area led to ground stops and flights being diverted at the airport on Friday.

The air traffic control tower that manages aircraft around the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta was briefly evacuated Friday evening due to "strong winds," according to the FAA. The tower was not unstaffed during this time as few controllers stayed back to handle the air traffic in the area, the agency said.

In ATC recordings, controllers can be heard telling pilots that they evacuated due to weather and there are three personnel in the tower -- controller, supervisor and traffic management.

Delta said it is performing inspections on its aircraft for any potential hail damage.

