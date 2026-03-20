Nearly 90,000 bottles of children’s ibuprofen voluntarily recalled

Health News
Yi-Jin Yu, ABC News
March 20, 2026
Bottles of children's ibuprofen, made for Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., are being recalled due to the potential presence of a foreign substance. (NIH)

(NEW YORK) -- Nearly 90,000 bottles of children's ibuprofen are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of a foreign substance.

According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. received complaints from customers who reported “a gel-like mass and black particles” in the drug products.

Four-ounce (120 ml) bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension are impacted by the recall. The FDA said the children’s medications, intended for pain relief from the common cold, flu, sore throat, headache and toothache and a fever reducer, were manufactured in India for Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Recalled children’s ibuprofen products have lot codes of: 7261973A and 7261974A and bear an expiration date of 01/31/2027, according to the federal agency.

The FDA is classifying the recall as a Class II, which the agency defines as anything where the "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

ABC News has reached out to Taro Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Sun Pharma for comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nearly 90,000 bottles of children’s ibuprofen voluntarily recalled

Yi-Jin Yu, ABC News
Mar. 20, 2026
Health News

1 in 10 ACA enrollees dropped their coverage due to rising health care costs: Poll

Mary Kekatos, ABC News
Mar. 19, 2026
Health News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Nearly 90,000 bottles of children’s ibuprofen voluntarily recalled

Health News
Yi-Jin Yu, ABC News
March 20, 2026
Bottles of children's ibuprofen, made for Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., are being recalled due to the potential presence of a foreign substance. (NIH)

(NEW YORK) -- Nearly 90,000 bottles of children's ibuprofen are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of a foreign substance.

According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. received complaints from customers who reported “a gel-like mass and black particles” in the drug products.

Four-ounce (120 ml) bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension are impacted by the recall. The FDA said the children’s medications, intended for pain relief from the common cold, flu, sore throat, headache and toothache and a fever reducer, were manufactured in India for Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Recalled children’s ibuprofen products have lot codes of: 7261973A and 7261974A and bear an expiration date of 01/31/2027, according to the federal agency.

The FDA is classifying the recall as a Class II, which the agency defines as anything where the "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

ABC News has reached out to Taro Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Sun Pharma for comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nearly 90,000 bottles of children’s ibuprofen voluntarily recalled

Yi-Jin Yu, ABC News
Mar. 20, 2026
Health News

1 in 10 ACA enrollees dropped their coverage due to rising health care costs: Poll

Mary Kekatos, ABC News
Mar. 19, 2026
Health News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital