Nearly Half Of NH Renters Burdened With Costs

A new poll is revealing nearly half of people who rent in New Hampshire are struggling with high costs.

According to the American Community Survey, nearly a quarter of those folks are paying 50-percent of their monthly costs for housing.

Homeowners themselves are also handing over about 30-percent of their gross monthly income so they can have a place to live.

Experts say these issues are due to the fact that there aren’t enough homes to meet families’ needs and budgets.