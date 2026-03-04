Nearly Half Of NH Renters Burdened With Costs

Nearly Half Of NH Renters Burdened With Costs
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 4, 2026

A new poll is revealing nearly half of people who rent in New Hampshire are struggling with high costs.

According to the American Community Survey, nearly a quarter of those folks are paying 50-percent of their monthly costs for housing.

Homeowners themselves are also handing over about 30-percent of their gross monthly income so they can have a place to live.

Experts say these issues are due to the fact that there aren’t enough homes to meet families’ needs and budgets.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 3-4-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 4, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

First Lunar Eclipse Of 2026 Happens This Week

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 2, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsEventsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital