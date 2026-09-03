Nepal floods death toll climbs to 1,252 as rescue efforts continue

An aerial view of houses surrounded by mud, rocks and debris following flash floods on Sept. 3, 2026, in Betravati village, Rasuwa, Nepal. (Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- The death toll following an unprecedented flash flood at the Nepal-Tibet border has climbed to 1,252, with an additional 4,216 people believed to still be missing, officials said.

These figures have increased from 1,114 and 3,916, respectively, a day earlier, according to the Nepali Government’s National Disaster Management Authority’s latest update, as of Thursday at noon.

Chinese state media have reported an additional death toll of 16, and 546 missing persons in Tibet, bringing the total death toll to 1,268, with 4,762 missing on both sides of the border.

Relief and rescue efforts are continuing, with almost all communication towers restored and nearly 12,000 people rescued thanks to international and domestic aid.

Additionally, almost 21,500 security personnel have been mobilized in attempts to speed up the search and rescue operations, with over 5,000 people receiving treatment for injuries, officials said.

Nepali Prime Minister Shah said earlier this week his government would begin focusing on "rehabilitation" as the length of time since the initial disaster grows.

The flooding, caused by part of a glacier failing, has revived conversations about anthropogenic climate change. The World Meteorological Organisation forecast on Thursday a "very strong" El Nino, which raises the risk of extreme weather.

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