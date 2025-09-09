Nepal’s prime minister resigns as social media ban reversed amid violent protests

Safal Prakash Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday after a social media ban sparked violent protests in which at least 19 people died on Monday.

Even after the government's social media restrictions were rolled back, the protests continued on Tuesday in Nepal's Kathmandu, were protestors were reportedly setting homes of political leaders on fire.

Oli had earlier blamed "external infiltrators" for violence.

The homes of several politicians -- including Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the largest party Nepali Congress; President Ram Chandra Poudel; Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and leader of the Communist Party of Nepal Maoist Pushpa Kamal Dahal -- were set on fire, The Associated Press reported.

The Monday clashes left 19 dead and 421 injured, according to the government. An indefinite curfew was put in place in the capital and Tribhuvan Airport has been shut down, with all flights cancelled.

"I'm protesting. I didn't like it. I hate it. I'm opposing it!" Rajendra Bajgain, a member of parliament, told ABC News after Monday's protests.

The protests began after the government decision to ban social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube. That ban was seen by many as an attack on freedom of speech -- and an extension of what some described as the government's corrupt nature.

“Ministers are corrupt. They are doomed with the PM,” Bajgain said prior to the prime minister's resignation. “Listen to me very clearly, very loudly: if [the prime minister] continues the ban, he’s going to finish in a couple of days."

In a statement released on Sept. 4, Committee to Protect Journalists Regional Director Beh Lih Yi said that the ban would essentially be "blocking online news platforms vital to journalists [and] will undermine reporting and the public's right to information."

