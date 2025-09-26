Netanyahu speech at United Nations begins with walkout from many delegates

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 26, 2025 in New York City (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- After being repeatedly condemned as a war criminal by other world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly's current meeting in New York, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now having his turn speaking on the world stage on Friday.

Many delegates walked out as Netanyahu approached the podium.

"We're not done yet," Netanyahu said. "The final elements, the final remnants of Hamas, are holed up in Gaza city. They vow to repeat the atrocities of Oct. 7 again and again and again, no matter how diminished their forces. That is why Israel must finish the job, that is why we want to do so as fast as possible."

Hours before his speech, Netanyahu's office announced his address to the U.N. General Assembly would be broadcast live on loudspeakers aimed at Gaza from the Israeli side of the border.

"As part of the informational effort, the Prime Minister's Office has instructed civilian agencies, in cooperation with the IDF, to place loudspeakers on trucks on the Israeli side of the Gaza border only, with the aim of broadcasting Prime Minister Netanyahu's historic speech today at the UN General Assembly in the Gaza Strip," a statement said.

Before departing Tel Aviv on Thursday, he vowed to take a strong stance against the countries that had formally announced their support for an independent Palestinian state during the annual global summit.

"I will condemn those leaders who, instead of denouncing the murderers, rapists, and child burners, want to give them a state in the heart of the land of Israel," he said. "This will not happen."

"This is an important visit for the State of Israel, especially at this point in time, when over the UN podium one hears too many false voices," Israel's ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, said in a post on X.

"The prime minister's speech at the General Assembly will strengthen our position and clarify to the world: Israel is fighting on all fronts, and its security -- is not open to debate," Danon added.

In addition to a frosty reception from heads of state opposed to Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, Netanyahu is expected to face protests while in New York.

Family members of some of the hostages held in Gaza have announced plans to demonstrate outside of the U.N. headquarters during the prime minister's speech, calling on Netanyahu and other leaders to prioritize the release of the hostages.

An isolated Israel

Even before Netanyahu arrived in New York, Israel's isolation at the United Nations was evident.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani labeled Israel as a "rogue government" during his speech to the assembly on Tuesday, calling the Israeli airstrike on Hamas leadership in Doha earlier this month a "treacherous attack."

"They visit our country and plot to attack it. They negotiate with delegations and plot to assassinate the members of the negotiation teams. It is difficult to cooperate with such a mentality that does not respect the most minimum standards of cooperation," he said. "It is impossible."

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres decried the war in Gaza during his remarks opening the General Debate.

"The scale of death and destruction are beyond any other conflict in my years as secretary-general," he asserted.

"Nothing can justify the horrific Hamas terror attacks of October 7 and the taking of hostages, both of which I have repeatedly condemned. And nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," Guterres added.

He also called on Israel to fully comply with provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice, which require Israel to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza.

The Israeli government has long held that the United Nations is biased against Israel and has denied violating international law.

However, rulings from another global tribunal -- the International Criminal Court (ICC) -- may have altered Netanyahu's travel plans.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, and flight data from his journey to New York showed his plane took an indirect route to New York, avoiding the airspace of countries that could enforce the warrant.

Israel's government has not commented on why the longer route was selected.

Both Israel and the United States are not party to the Rome Statute, which is the treaty that established the ICC and have not consented to its jurisdiction. The Trump administration has also taken several steps to penalize the ICC for issuing warrants for the arrests of Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Netanyahu returns to Washington

While in the U.S., Netanyahu is also slated to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington -- marking the fourth time the two have met face-to-face since Trump's return to the White House.

This private meeting may prove much more consequential for Israel and the broader Middle East than Netanyahu's speech on the global stage.

U.S. and Israeli officials say the leaders are expected to discuss what retaliatory actions Israel may take in response to the growing push to recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N.

The two also held a phone call on Thursday, according to the White House.

Although Trump and Netanyahu are close allies, the meeting comes at a time when both have diverging agendas. The prime minister has been contemplating annexing additional territory in the West Bank-- something the president has vowed he won't permit.

"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it," Trump said on Thursday. "It's not going to happen."

The president also expressed renewed hope for an agreement to resolve the conflict and free the hostages from Gaza, predicting it could happen "soon."

