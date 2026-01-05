Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ documentary about making of fifth, final season

Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard on set of 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Stranger Things may have ended, but the finale isn't the end of its story.

Netflix has announced they are releasing One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, a documentary about the making of the final season of the popular sci-fi series.

The upcoming documentary releases on the streaming platform on Jan. 12. The official trailer for the doc, which was directed by Martina Radwan, arrived on Monday.

“Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers—but Hollywood felt impossibly far away. Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings— on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made. We saw how stressed Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that’s the dream," Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer said in a statement.

"With the decline of physical media, that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared," they continued. "We wanted to bring it back. If you love Stranger Things, or if you’re simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one’s for you.”

The trailer finds the Duffers agonizing over pivotal decisions, such as what the fate of Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven should be.

"God, I don't know how to play this, Matt Duffer says, referencing Eleven sacrificing her life. "Is she really gonna go through with this?"

Radwan said she is endlessly grateful to the Duffer Brothers for trusting her with this project.

“Spending a full year on set with them was a true privilege—and an absolute thrill. Being able to get close and watching them bring this beloved show to life in real time, was pure joy," Radwan said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.