Netflix releases ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
December 10, 2025
Gordon Cormier as Aang in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season 2. (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has arrived.

Netflix released the new teaser and first-look pictures from the upcoming season on Wednesday. The streamer also confirmed that the sophomore season will debut sometime during 2026.

While the new trailer shows off Gordon Cormier back as Aang, Kiawentiio playing Katara and Ian Ousley reprising his role of Sokka, it also features the fan-favorite Earthbender character Toph, who is played by Miya Cech.

Season 2 follows the young Avatar Aang as he learns to master the four elements and restore balance to a world that's threatened by the Fire Nation.

"After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai," according to the new season's official logline.

Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang and Daniel Dae Kim also star in the upcoming season.

The live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series was renewed for two seasons, which were filmed back to back, after the success of season 1.

Netflix revealed that season 3 finished production on Nov. 10.

