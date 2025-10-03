Netflix releases ‘Famous Last Words’ episode featuring the late Jane Goodall

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has released the first episode of the docuseries Famous Last Words, featuring one of the last interviews with famed primatologist Jane Goodall, who died this week at age 91.

The series features interviews with cultural figures who reflect on their legacy with the understanding that their words would only be shared after their passing. Goodall’s interview was filmed earlier this year.

“Jane Goodall was fearless in all things,” executive producer Brad Falchuk says in a statement. “She deeply loved humanity and the natural world. It was clear to me in our conversation that she was approaching her final adventure with the same fearlessness, hope, humor and joy that she approached everything else in life. She was one of the world’s greatest and most beloved champions of good.”

Goodall died Wednesday, Oct. 1, of natural causes. She was in California as part of a speaking tour. Her research on chimpanzees revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.

