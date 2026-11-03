Netflix releases Rob Lowe documentary preview

Rob Lowe appears in the Netflix documentary ‘Rob Lowe: The Outsider.’ (Netflix)

Rob Lowe is ready to tell his story.

The West Wing star is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his prolific career in the new Netflix documentary Rob Lowe: The Outsider. Netflix just dropped a trailer for the project, giving fans a closer look at the upcoming documentary, set to release on Nov. 24.

Per the trailer, the documentary features archival footage, as well as interviews with Lowe's wife of over 30 years, Sheryl Berkoff, and former co-stars Gwenyth Paltrow and Demi Moore. The preview teases a deep dive into Lowe’s career and personal life, including his 1988 sex tape scandal and mental health struggles.

“From his breakout roles in The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire through his Emmy-nominated turn on The West Wing, Lowe has built a career defined by constant transformation,” Netflix’s official logline reads. “Rob Lowe: The Outsider traces that arc in full for the first time, pairing new interviews with Lowe and those who know him best against a career-spanning look back at the moments — public and private — that shaped him.”

Along with the documentary, Netflix will start streaming video episodes of Lowe’s podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe on Dec. 3. The actor is also starring in the streamer’s upcoming Christmas movie In a Holidaze, releasing on Dec. 2.

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