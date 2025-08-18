Netflix reveals ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 release date

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 18, 2025
Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler and Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in 'The Diplomat' season 3. (Netflix)

The season 3 premiere of The Diplomat has been revealed.

Netflix has announced that the third season of the political drama will debut on Oct. 16.

The streamer released the season 3 premiere date in a video shared to YouTube. It showed off the cast of the new season, which includes Keri RussellRufus SewellAllison Janney and Bradley Whitford.

"A terribly flawed woman is now the president," Russell says in character as Kate Wyler. "And only we know just how flawed."

Season 3 picks up after Kate accused Vice President Grace Penn (Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot. The president has died, Kate's husband Hal Wyler (Sewell) may have inadvertently been responsible and Grace is now the leader of the free world.

"Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Whitford)," according to an official description from Netflix.

Ali AhnAto Essandoh and Rory Kinnear also return for the cast of season 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

