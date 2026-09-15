Netflix’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ adaptation gets winter release date

Emma Corrin stars in 'Pride and Prejudice.' (Justin Downing/Netflix)

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a streaming service in possession of a good fortune, must provide the release date for its Pride and Prejudice adaptation.

Netflix has announced that its upcoming six-part series adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel will be available to stream on Dec. 3.

This limited series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice stars Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy.

Bestselling author Dolly Alderton adapted Austen's novel for the screen, while Heartstopper director Euros Lyn helmed the series.

"When wealthy bachelors arrive in their neighbourhood, the five Bennet sisters must navigate love, family, and society’s expectations to secure their futures. Jane falls for the charming Mr Bingley, while Elizabeth clashes with his proud friend Mr Darcy – but unexpected encounters and family scandals force Elizabeth to reconsider her feelings and discover the true nature of love," according to the series' official synopsis.

In addition to Corrin and Lowden, the show's cast includes Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly and Louis Partridge.

"Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it. Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life," Alderton said in a statement originally shared in July 2025.

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