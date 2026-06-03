New Beach Parking Ordinance In Rye

The town of Rye will crack down on beach parking this summer under a new ordinance aimed at limiting free parking near the coast.

The parking ordinance, approved by the town selectboard last month, restricts parking in several areas around town beaches.

Side roads including Cable Road and Perkins Road now have no-parking signs, leaving some beachgoers frustrated.

The ordinance also affects areas near Jenness State Beach, with no parking on both sides of Ocean Boulevard from the beach club to the North Hampton town line.

Officials said the goal is to improve safety along Route 1A during the warmer months.