New Boston Bruins Coach Announced

The Boston Bruins today announced their new coach, the hiring of Marco Sturm as head coach.

Sturm who is 46 is the 30th head coach in team history.

He played for the Bruins from 2005 through 2010.

He retired from the NHL in 2012 and later jumped into coaching. He coached the German men’s national team from 2015 to 2018, winning a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics.

He later served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings from 2018 to 2022, and for the past three years, he was head coach of the Ontario Reign in the AHL.