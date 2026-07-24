New Cases Of Cyclosporiasis Linked To Hospital Cafeteria

Nine new cases of cyclosporiasis have been linked to a hospital cafeteria in Keene.

New Hampshire health officials confirmed that nine people who ate lettuce that was served at the Cheshire Medical Center’s cafeteria came down with the illness.

They are looking into whether other cases could be linked to that cluster.

The lettuce has since been recalled by Taylor Farms following the national cyclosporiasis outbreak and hospital officials has confirmed the lettuce is no longer being served at the cafeteria.

People who have ended up with the illness have reported stomach cramps, loss of appetite and explosive diarrhea.