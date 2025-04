Some new data is raising concern about the threat of wildfires in the Granite State.

Despite some rain in recent weeks, 72-percent of New Hampshire is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Residents are being asked to keep a close eye on any outdoor fires they start and remove any leaves and pine needles from the gutters of their home to prevent possible property damage.

The number of wildfires were up 24-percent last year compared to 2023.