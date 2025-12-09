New Data Showing Homelessness Is Down

Some new data is showing the number of people struggling with homelessness is declining in the Granite State.

There was an eight-percent fall in homeless individuals last year, which as the third-largest drop in the United States.

However, the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness is worried that federal funding cuts may erase these gains.

Last week, NH Governor Kelly Ayotte urged the Trump administration to abandon temporary housing eligibility changes that could lead to more homelessness.