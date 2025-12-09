New Data Showing Homelessness Is Down

New Data Showing Homelessness Is Down
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 9, 2025

Some new data is showing the number of people struggling with homelessness is declining in the Granite State.

There was an eight-percent fall in homeless individuals last year, which as the third-largest drop in the United States.

However, the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness is worried that federal funding cuts may erase these gains.

Last week, NH Governor Kelly Ayotte urged the Trump administration to abandon temporary housing eligibility changes that could lead to more homelessness.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bedford Police Warn About Phishing Scam

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 9, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Milton Fire Victim Is Identified And Fire Investigation In Manchester

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 8, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital