New Data Showing Spread Of Flu Is On The Rise
December 17, 2025

Some new data is showing the spread of flu is already on the rise in the Granite State.

Flu activity has been increasing over the past few weeks and likely may not peak until sometime in January or February.

Experts say the cold and snowy weather we’ve had recently could be a factor because people are spending more time with each other indoors and viruses spread better in cold, dry air.

To protect yourself from getting sick, practice good hygiene and get a flu shot.

