New Data Shows Cost Of Home Is Rising

New data is revealing the cost of purchasing a home in New Hampshire is on the rise.

The National Association of Realtors says the median home price in the country was more than 417-thousand dollars in April, but the average in the state is even higher at 560-thousand bucks.

Experts say prices are out of reach for many buyers due to supply and demand. As of last month, there were fewer than two-thousand homes on the market, down from a peak of 13-thousand in 2012.