New Data Shows Food Insecurity Rate Is Growing

New Data Shows Food Insecurity Rate Is Growing
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 16, 2025

New data is showing the amount of Granite State residents dealing with food insecurity is rising.

Feeding America says overall food insecurity in New Hampshire is 10-point-seven percent and that rate for children is up 14-point-four percent.

To help as many people as possible, the New Hampshire Food Bank is taking part in an online fundraiser June 10th and 11th and launching a Summer Meals Challenge, where a donor will match every gift up to 100-thousand dollars.

RELATED ARTICLES

Remembering Fallen Police Officers

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 15, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Including NH Decline

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 15, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital