New Data Shows Food Insecurity Rate Is Growing

New data is showing the amount of Granite State residents dealing with food insecurity is rising.

Feeding America says overall food insecurity in New Hampshire is 10-point-seven percent and that rate for children is up 14-point-four percent.

To help as many people as possible, the New Hampshire Food Bank is taking part in an online fundraiser June 10th and 11th and launching a Summer Meals Challenge, where a donor will match every gift up to 100-thousand dollars.