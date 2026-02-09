New Data Shows Overdoses Are Falling

New data is revealing the number of opioid overdoses are falling in two of the state’s largest cities.

Since 2016, overdoses have dropped 53-percent in Manchester and 58-percent in Nashua.

And when it comes to opioid-related deaths, they’re down 54-percent in Manchester and 47-percent in Nashua during that time period.

The fall is tied to several factors including the approval of Narcan as an over-the-counter drug and improved services for those battling addiction