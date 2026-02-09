New Data Shows Overdoses Are Falling

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 9, 2026

New data is revealing the number of opioid overdoses are falling in two of the state’s largest cities.

Since 2016, overdoses have dropped 53-percent in Manchester and 58-percent in Nashua.

And when it comes to opioid-related deaths, they’re down 54-percent in Manchester and 47-percent in Nashua during that time period.

The fall is tied to several factors including the approval of Narcan as an over-the-counter drug and improved services for those battling addiction

