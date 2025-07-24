New Data Shows Traffic Deaths On The Rise

New data is showing the number of traffic deaths is on the rise across the Granite State.

A national transportation research group says traffic fatalities surged from 35 in 2014 to 135 in 2024, which is an increase of 42-percent during that time period.

It is estimated severe and deadly crashes cost the state more than 11-billion-dollars last year alone.

Officials say these numbers show how important it is to drive safely on the roads, especially during the busy summer travel season.