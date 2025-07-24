New Data Shows Traffic Deaths On The Rise

New Data Shows Traffic Deaths On The Rise
July 24, 2025

New data is showing the number of traffic deaths is on the rise across the Granite State.

A national transportation research group says traffic fatalities surged from 35 in 2014 to 135 in 2024, which is an increase of 42-percent during that time period.

It is estimated severe and deadly crashes cost the state more than 11-billion-dollars last year alone.

Officials say these numbers show how important it is to drive safely on the roads, especially during the busy summer travel season.

