New Details On Madbury A Murder-Suicide
New details are being revealed involving a murder-suicide in Madbury.
A business owner says that Emily Long allegedly took over 600 thousand dollars from the company she worked for before killing her husband and two of her children and taking her own life earlier this month.
Those missing funds started before Long’s husband Ryan was diagnosed with cancer and police were eventually contacted. I
t’s unknown if the suspected theft played a role in the tragedy.