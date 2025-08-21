New Details Released On A Murder-Suicide

The deaths of four family members in Madbury are being ruled a murder-suicide.

The NH state Attorney General’s Office says 34-year-old Emily Long murdered her husband, 48-year-old Ryan Long and their two children, eight-year-old Parker Long and six-year-old Ryan Long before taking her own life.

Their bodies were all found on Monday night at the home they shared on Mohariment Drive.

A third child was also discovered at the scene and is being cared for by family members.