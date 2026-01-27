New Details Released On Plane Crash

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 27, 2026

New details are being released about a fatal plane crash at Bangor International Airport.

There were six people on board the small aircraft when it went down Sunday night and all of them were killed.

The initial reports said there were believed to be eight people on the plane and seven of them died.

The plane was at the airport to refuel on its way from Houston to Paris and slammed into the ground after takeoff before catching fire.  The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Aviation experts said that snow and ice may have played a role, although officials noted that other planes were landing and taking off around the same time.

The jet was registered to a corporation that shares the same address in Houston as the personal injury law firm Arnold and Itkin Trial Lawyers.

 

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

