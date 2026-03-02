New Durham Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash

New Durham Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash
Pixabay
March 2, 2026

A man from New Durham was seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Brookline, NH  last Friday night.

The accident happened near Cleveland Hill Road. Officials say the 33-year-old man was going downhill on a curve and tried to avoid a large rock on the trail when he turned very sharply and was thrown off the vehicle.

Officials believe inexperience likely played a role in the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

