New England Sports 12-22-2025

The New England Patriots are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Drake Maye threw for 380 yards in a 28-24, comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday Night Football from Baltimore. New England visits the Jets Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins got bashed by the Senators 6-2 at home. David Pastrnak and Michael Eyssimont scored for the B’s, who are now riding a three-game losing streak. Boston will host the Canadiens tomorrow night.

The Boston Celtics are back on the hardwood tonight. The team tips off against Pascal Siakam and the Pacers at home. Boston has won back-to-back games.

The Boston Red Sox are adding a proven first baseman. ESPN reports the team acquired Willson Contreras from the Cardinals yesterday. Hunter Dobbins is the headliner in a package heading back to St. Louis.