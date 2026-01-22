New Granite State Poll Released

In the race for the seat of retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the latest Granite State Poll from UNH finds former Senator John Sununu leading Scott Brown in the race for the Republican nomination.

In the general election, Democrat Congressman Chris Pappas leads both Sununu and Brown.

In the First Congressional District, Stefany Shaheen leads other Democratic candidates while most Republicans are undecided.

In the Second District, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander holds a big lead over Republican Lily Tang Williams.

\The poll was taken last week and has a margin of error of two-point-one percent.