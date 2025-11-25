New Hampshire Band To March In Macy’s Parade

New Hampshire Band To March In Macy’s Parade
Concord/Lakes NewsEntertainment NewsNew HampshireSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 25, 2025

A Nashua-based band is going to be getting some time in the national spotlight this week.

The Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps is one of 11 marching bands from across the country chosen to take part in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Thursday.

The Spartans are also capping off their 70th anniversary season and marchers span from high school and college students to alumni who were members decades ago.

The parade steps off at eight-30 a-m Thursday and airs on NBC.

RELATED ARTICLES

Powerball Jackpot Rolls Over To $681 Million

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Officials Have Solved Decades-Old Murder Case

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital