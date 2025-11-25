New Hampshire Band To March In Macy’s Parade

A Nashua-based band is going to be getting some time in the national spotlight this week.

The Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps is one of 11 marching bands from across the country chosen to take part in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Thursday.

The Spartans are also capping off their 70th anniversary season and marchers span from high school and college students to alumni who were members decades ago.

The parade steps off at eight-30 a-m Thursday and airs on NBC.