New Hampshire Bracing For Wintry Weather

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 20, 2026

Granite State residents are bracing for what could be yet another messy weather day today.

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for parts of Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, Merrimack, Strafford, Cheshire and Hillsborough counties from noon until seven a-m tomorrow.

Snow will move into the southwestern part of the state this afternoon and may cause problems during the evening commute.

Accumulations of up to eight inches are possible in some locations.

