New Hampshire Drivers Receive Notices Of Infractions From Other States After DMV Joins Records System

New Hampshire Drivers Receive Notices Of Infractions From Other States After DMV Joins Records System
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 29, 2026

The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles is now a part of a national driver record system, and residents in the Granite State are receiving notices of infractions from other states.

The state joined 43 other states in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators Driver History Record platform in August, allowing them to share records electronically in real time.

The DMV said drivers will receive a letter if they have unresolved out-of-state issues, like a ticket or court order, and they could be recent or date back decades.

Seven-hundred notification letters have already been sent to New Hampshire license holders. According to officials, joining the platform was necessary to comply with federal rules.

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