New Hampshire Drought Condition Mostly Unchanged After Nor’easter

New Hampshire Drought Condition Mostly Unchanged After Nor’easter
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 2, 2026

Drought conditions in New Hampshire have remained mostly unchanged after this past weekend’s nor’easter.

As of October 1st, about 96-percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 53-percent has a moderate drought.

Only about four-percent of the state has no drought conditions, but it’s limited to the southwest corner of Hillsborough County and a part of Cheshire County.

Despite the recent coastal storm, there wasn’t much drought improvement.

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