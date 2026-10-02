New Hampshire Drought Condition Mostly Unchanged After Nor’easter

Drought conditions in New Hampshire have remained mostly unchanged after this past weekend’s nor’easter.

As of October 1st, about 96-percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 53-percent has a moderate drought.

Only about four-percent of the state has no drought conditions, but it’s limited to the southwest corner of Hillsborough County and a part of Cheshire County.

Despite the recent coastal storm, there wasn’t much drought improvement.