New Hampshire Has One Of The Worst Early Education Systems In The Country, According To New Study

New Hampshire Has One Of The Worst Early Education Systems In The Country, According To New Study
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 31, 2026

A new study by WalletHub is suggesting New Hampshire has one of the worst early education systems in the country.

All 50 states and Washington, DC were compared in several categories, including access, quality and resources and economic support for early education.

New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota, Missouri and Indiana were in the bottom five.

Despite the low ranking in early education, New Hampshire ranks high in K-through 12th education.

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