New Hampshire Housing Coalition Pushes for Reform

New Hampshire Housing Coalition Pushes for Reform
construction, housing, engineering, asia
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 5, 2025

A new coalition is urging lawmakers to tackle the state’s housing crisis through land use reform, regulatory changes, and funding support.

The New Hampshire Housing Supply Coalition highlighted a drastic drop in available homes over the past decade, with fewer than 2-thousand-500 on the market last summer compared to 13-thousand a decade ago.

Advocates say restrictive zoning laws and rising costs are driving young workers and professionals out of the state, warning that without action, New Hampshire’s economy will struggle to compete.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tariffs Could Increase Gas Prices

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 5, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 3-4-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 4, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital