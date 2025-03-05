New Hampshire Housing Coalition Pushes for Reform

A new coalition is urging lawmakers to tackle the state’s housing crisis through land use reform, regulatory changes, and funding support.

The New Hampshire Housing Supply Coalition highlighted a drastic drop in available homes over the past decade, with fewer than 2-thousand-500 on the market last summer compared to 13-thousand a decade ago.

Advocates say restrictive zoning laws and rising costs are driving young workers and professionals out of the state, warning that without action, New Hampshire’s economy will struggle to compete.