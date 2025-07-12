New Hampshire Passes Drinking Social Districts

Public drinking in the Granite State could become legal for the first time under a new state law allowing it in specific areas starting this fall.

Lawmakers said they looked to states such as North Carolina when they created rules for “social districts” where people could walk around outside with alcoholic beverages.

House Bill 467 lets cities and towns create social districts. Licensed businesses, such as bars and restaurants, can sell drinks inside the districts.

Labeled plastic containers of 16 ounces or less are required.

The bill was signed into law by the Governor last week and will go into effect in September.

Cities and towns have to vote to approve the ordinance first.

They can then submit boundary maps to the liquor commission for approval.