New Hampshire Ranked 10th Happiest State

A new study conducted by WalletHub has ranked the “happiness” of all 50 states.

Hawaii came out on top, with residents reporting the highest levels of life satisfaction, along with low depression rates and a positive job market.

New Jersey and Utah came in second and third.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire was ranked the tenth happiest state in the U.S. WalletHub reports that New Hampshire ranked 12th in emotional and physical well-being, 8th in work environment and 14th in community and environment.