New Hampshire Schools Rank In Top Five Nationally

New Hampshire Schools Rank In Top Five Nationally
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 21, 2026

New Hampshire schools are ranked among the best in the country.

In a ranking released by WalletHub, the state’s schools are ranked fourth best in the country, behind Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey.

The study looked at 32 factors, including test scores and dropout rates.

All the New England public schools land in the top 10 nationally, with the exception of Maine which ranked 12th.

RELATED ARTICLES

Judge Considers Latest Petition From Pamela Smart

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 21, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH Traffic Advisories

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 21, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital