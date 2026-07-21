New Hampshire Schools Rank In Top Five Nationally
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New Hampshire schools are ranked among the best in the country.
In a ranking released by WalletHub, the state’s schools are ranked fourth best in the country, behind Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey.
The study looked at 32 factors, including test scores and dropout rates.
All the New England public schools land in the top 10 nationally, with the exception of Maine which ranked 12th.