New Hampshire Secretary Of State Expects 28-percent Voter Turnout In Primary

New Hampshire Secretary Of State Expects 28-percent Voter Turnout In Primary
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 4, 2026

The New Hampshire secretary of state is expecting about 28-percent of registered voters to cast a ballot in next week’s primary election.

Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said that as of August 10th, over 888-thousand-people were registered to vote, and he’s predicting 145-thousand Republicans and 103-thousand Democrats will cast ballots.

The New Hampshire state primary election is set for September 8th.

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