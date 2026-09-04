New Hampshire Secretary Of State Expects 28-percent Voter Turnout In Primary
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
The New Hampshire secretary of state is expecting about 28-percent of registered voters to cast a ballot in next week’s primary election.
Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said that as of August 10th, over 888-thousand-people were registered to vote, and he’s predicting 145-thousand Republicans and 103-thousand Democrats will cast ballots.
The New Hampshire state primary election is set for September 8th.