New Jersey man missing for over 1 week in Grand Canyon: National Park Service

National Park Service

(NEW YORK) -- A man has been missing for over a week after reportedly hiking along one of the most challenging trails in the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service.

Thomas Daniel Gibbs, 35, from Freehold, New Jersey, was reported missing on July 28 by his family and friends, according to a press release shared by the National Park Service.

Gibbs was last heard from on July 22 and is believed to have been traveling along the Grandview Trail, which is one of the most difficult paths in the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service.

The hiker's Tesla Cybertruck was discovered in the Grandview Point parking lot on the South Rim of the canyon the same day he was reported missing, officials said.

Gibbs is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Officials said anyone who was "in the Grandview Trail around July 22 and who may have seen Gibbs or has information on his whereabouts" should contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip line at 888-653-0009. Tips can also be submitted online or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

Updates regarding the search for Gibbs will be provided "as soon as they become available," officials said.

Gibbs' disappearance comes as a fire continues to burn along the canyon's North Rim. The Dragon Bravo Fire has now burned over 116,000 acres and is 12% contained as of Sunday, officials said.

ABC News requests for comment sent to Grand Canyon National Park and National Park Service officials did not immediately receive a response.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.