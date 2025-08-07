New Law Imposes Stricter Penalties For Buying Sex In NH

A new law aims to impose stricter penalties for those soliciting sex workers in New Hampshire.

Under the new law, anyone caught “buying sex” in the Granite State will face a more serious misdemeanor and be fined 500-dollars.

The point of the legislation is to flip the narrative when it comes to prostitution in the state, and focus more on those attempting to solicit sex rather than heavily penalize those who may be victims of human trafficking.

The new law goes into effect January 1st of next year.