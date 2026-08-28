New ‘Manifest’ series coming to Netflix

Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC
Andrea Tuccillo
August 28, 2026
(L to R) Leajato A. Robinson as Amuta, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Ston, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, and Parveen Kaur as Saanvhi Bahl in Manifest Season 4. (Cr. Netflix © 2022)

The world of Manifest is expanding.

Netflix has announced a new sci-fi series, Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, from the same creative team behind the original series. The show will feature a new cast of characters and new storylines.

“I’m delighted to be able to tell a new story for the Manifest fans out there and also for a brand-new audience,” says creator Jeff Rake. “It’s been five long years since we showed up on Netflix, and there’s probably half a generation who has never heard of Manifest. We’ve tried to thread the needle in a way that’s rewarding for the OG Manifest fans, but also equally rewarding for people who are brand new to the show.”

Manifest originally debuted on NBC in 2018 before moving to Netflix for its fourth and final season, where it found renewed success with audiences. The show follows the passengers and crew of Flight 828 who mysteriously reappear years after going missing and being presumed dead. It starred Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and Athena Karkanis.

The announcement for the new series came on 8/28 — which fans celebrate as Manifest Day in honor of the show’s core mystery of Flight 828.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dolly Parton’s ‘Steel Magnolias,’ ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ returning to theaters

Andrea Tuccillo
Aug. 28, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ debuts ‘extended look’

Mason Leib and Sean Keane
Aug. 28, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital