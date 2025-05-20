New Orleans jail employee arrested, accused of helping mass escape of inmates

National News
Bill Hutchinson and Faith Abubey, ABC News
May 20, 2025
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

(NEW ORLEANS) -- A maintenance worker at a New Orleans jail where 10 inmates escaped has been arrested and accused of helping facilitate the breakout, officials said Tuesday.

Sterling Williams, a maintenance worker at the Orleans Parish Justice Center, was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday morning, sources familiar with the arrest told ABC News.

Williams allegedly shut off the water to a toilet to aid in the escape in an apparent attempt to help clear a way for the inmates to escape, sources said.

Williams is facing 10 counts of principle to simple escape and one count of malfeasance in office.

Three other jail employees have been suspended in this investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

