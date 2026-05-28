New Poll Released On Race For Maine Governor
A new poll is revealing how Mainers are feeling about candidates in the race for governor.
The latest University of New Hampshire Survey Center data shows former Senate President Troy Jackson is tied with ex-Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah in the battle for the Democratic nomination.
Among Republicans, Bobby Charles has a significant advantage over his competitors.
Whoever wins replaces Governor Mills who can’t run again due to term limits.