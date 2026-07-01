New Poll Released On U.S. Senate Contest

A new poll is revealing how Granite State voters feel about the candidates in a United States Senate race.

The Saint Anselm College Survey shows John E. Sununu with a 38-point lead over Scott Brown in the battle for the Republican nomination.

Among Democrats, Congressman Chris Pappas currently has a 42-point lead over Karishma Manzur.

In a potential head-to-head showdown, Pappas is ahead of Sununu by six points.